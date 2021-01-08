Sudden dip in Covid cases in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 284 people tested positive for Covid on Thursday along with 340 recoveries. The number of fresh cases saw a sudden dip after crossing the 400 mark once again on Wednesday.Seven Covid deaths were also reported here taking the total toll to 681, the highest in the state.The district currently 19,189 in quarantine with 1,340 more people are newly put under quarantine. A total of 176 persons got infected through local transmission and three are health workers.

