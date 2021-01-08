STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where craft meets nature

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On entering the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar, one is immediately guided to the craft studios -- all of 28 -- where a world of exquisitely handcrafted work, significant to Kerala, awaits. 

“You can witness live demonstrations of the crafts,” said Sreeprasad T U, COO, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village. Two studios cater exclusively to the Aranmula Kannadi and Handloom Village respectively.  “Aravind S, an artist from Alappuzha will be residing here and taking care of the studio. Visitors will be able to observe the making of the mirror. Also, the Handloom Village will feature different types of looms like those in Balaramapuram, Kuthampally, and Chendamangalam,” he said.

One studio is reserved for national and international artists to showcase their products. “These artists can reside here for months and exhibit their works,” said Sreeprasad. The Village has established a tie-up with artists from countries like Nepal, Thailand, Tunisia, Uganda, Afghanistan and Turkey.

At the ‘Nature’s Trail’, five huts have been constructed, surrounded by ginger and pepper plants. The huts are host to Kerala spices, honey, soaps, decors made of pinewood and bamboo, and products made by the Crafts Village team. There is an open-air auditorium and mela ground nearby. “Various cultural programmes will take place at the auditorium in the evenings.

The ground will host exhibitions on a monthly or seasonal basis,” said Sreeprasad. The Craft Village has a closed auditorium which can be booked for functions, business meets, and seminars. “Visitors have the option to dine in our multicuisine restaurant,” he added. 

Emporium and art gallery
A visit to the Craft Village concludes with the emporium and art gallery. An amphitheatre and children’s play area is under construction. “The emporium will have rare craftworks from all over the country. The art gallery can be hired by artists to conduct exhibitions. We have collaborated with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for the same,” said Sreeprasad.

Focus on domestic tourists
The Craft Village team is focusing on domestic tourists for now. “Families can spend an entire day at the Village. We have plans to introduce craft workshops. We will be promoting local artisans and attracting exposure to their products,” he added.

