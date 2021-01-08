STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Work on Thampanoor multi-level parking facility restarts after months

The multi-level parking project of the city corporation under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) has been one of the most prominent projects of the corporation’s annual budget. 

Published: 08th January 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

After a long delay, the much-awaited multi-level parking project of the citycorporation has entered its most important stage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The multi-level car parking project at Thampanoor has entered the execution stage after getting delayed for months due to the pandemic outbreak. Costing C19 crore, the project was supposed to be completed by the end of December 2020. However, the nationwide lockdown halted the same. 

It is now set to be completed by February 2022. The multi-level parking project of the city corporation under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) has been one of the most prominent projects of the corporation’s annual budget. 

“The lack of parking space causes hindrance to the commuters who arrive at Thampanoor railway station and bus stand. This will be the first smart parking lot in the city and an online application will be developed to alert commuters on the spaces available,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL.
The project aims at constructing a multi-level facility with proper arrangements so that the vehicles can be parked in a safer environment. 

The project envisages a five-storeyed smart parking system with a facility to accommodate 22 cars and 450 bikes along with EV charging facility. “Along with the smart parking system, the building will also have a 24x7 surveillance system to detect and prevent any damage to the vehicles, especially to check unlawful activities or vandalism. The entry and exit of the vehicles will be controlled using the boom barriers and an entry pass will be issued to drivers.

The city corporation will also be able to get real-time data about the vehicles entering the premises,” said Sanoop. “Although there are pay and park facilities on railway station premises, it is not inadequate. Since the bus stand and the railway station is nearby, people always find it difficult to find a parking space. The multi-level facility will not only ensure adequate car parking space but also ensure the safety of vehicles,” said a corporation official.  SCTL has already started piling work at the proposed land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thampanoor multi-level parking
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp