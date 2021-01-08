Work on Thampanoor multi-level parking facility restarts after months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The multi-level car parking project at Thampanoor has entered the execution stage after getting delayed for months due to the pandemic outbreak. Costing C19 crore, the project was supposed to be completed by the end of December 2020. However, the nationwide lockdown halted the same.

It is now set to be completed by February 2022. The multi-level parking project of the city corporation under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) has been one of the most prominent projects of the corporation’s annual budget.

“The lack of parking space causes hindrance to the commuters who arrive at Thampanoor railway station and bus stand. This will be the first smart parking lot in the city and an online application will be developed to alert commuters on the spaces available,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL.

The project aims at constructing a multi-level facility with proper arrangements so that the vehicles can be parked in a safer environment.

The project envisages a five-storeyed smart parking system with a facility to accommodate 22 cars and 450 bikes along with EV charging facility. “Along with the smart parking system, the building will also have a 24x7 surveillance system to detect and prevent any damage to the vehicles, especially to check unlawful activities or vandalism. The entry and exit of the vehicles will be controlled using the boom barriers and an entry pass will be issued to drivers.

The city corporation will also be able to get real-time data about the vehicles entering the premises,” said Sanoop. “Although there are pay and park facilities on railway station premises, it is not inadequate. Since the bus stand and the railway station is nearby, people always find it difficult to find a parking space. The multi-level facility will not only ensure adequate car parking space but also ensure the safety of vehicles,” said a corporation official. SCTL has already started piling work at the proposed land.