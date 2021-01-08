STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Work on third phase of Arteria to begin on Friday

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the restoration and refurbishing of painting at an event at the LMS junction here. 

Published: 08th January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the third phase of Arteria project, which was first implemented in 2015, in the capital will commence on Friday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the restoration and refurbishing of painting at an event at the LMS junction here. 

In 2015, then district collector Biju Prabhakar had proposed the Arteria project in an attempt to beautify the compound walls of the government buildings that were unkempt and filled with posters and stickers.
A group of artists came forward to make the project a reality. Soon, the District Tourism Promotion Council too pitched in. With the department’s help, the compound walls of the Kerala University Stadium, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Mascot Hotel, Tourism Directorate, Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation and Museum became the canvas for 25 artists.

The paintings were completed in two phases - in 2015 and 16. “Though the illustrations were expected to last only three years, the cooperation of people helped them stand for the past five years,” said one of the organisers.

However, uncontrolled weed growth and breakage in walls have prompted restoration now. Tourism department accepted the proposal given through Biju Prabhakar. An amount of `12.5 lakh will be used for restoration and refurbishment. The `2.5 lakh left unused in 2015 has been added this year’s work. V K Prasanth, MLA, and Biju Prabhakar helm the new committee formed for the phase three work. The Steel Industrials Kerala Ltd, in charge of the work, has already cleaned the walls. 

N N Rimzon, T V Chandran, Nemom Pushparaj, B D Dethan, R Swamy, Nandan P V, Varghese Punalur, Charutha, Jayachandran V, Lal, Sreelal, Sreenandanan, Pradeep Puthoor, Tensing Joseph, Rachana, Sabitha, Jubeena, Mohanan Nedumangad, Ajit Kumar G, Robert Lopez, Kanayi Kunhiraman, Prasannakumar, Shibu Chand, Sunil Vallarpadam, Abhilashdas, Jyothilal, Venu Thekkemadam, Sunil Kovalam, Anu Renci Francis and Kattoor Narayana Pillai are expected to take part in restoration work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp