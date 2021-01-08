Work on third phase of Arteria to begin on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the third phase of Arteria project, which was first implemented in 2015, in the capital will commence on Friday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the restoration and refurbishing of painting at an event at the LMS junction here.

In 2015, then district collector Biju Prabhakar had proposed the Arteria project in an attempt to beautify the compound walls of the government buildings that were unkempt and filled with posters and stickers.

A group of artists came forward to make the project a reality. Soon, the District Tourism Promotion Council too pitched in. With the department’s help, the compound walls of the Kerala University Stadium, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Mascot Hotel, Tourism Directorate, Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation and Museum became the canvas for 25 artists.

The paintings were completed in two phases - in 2015 and 16. “Though the illustrations were expected to last only three years, the cooperation of people helped them stand for the past five years,” said one of the organisers.

However, uncontrolled weed growth and breakage in walls have prompted restoration now. Tourism department accepted the proposal given through Biju Prabhakar. An amount of `12.5 lakh will be used for restoration and refurbishment. The `2.5 lakh left unused in 2015 has been added this year’s work. V K Prasanth, MLA, and Biju Prabhakar helm the new committee formed for the phase three work. The Steel Industrials Kerala Ltd, in charge of the work, has already cleaned the walls.

N N Rimzon, T V Chandran, Nemom Pushparaj, B D Dethan, R Swamy, Nandan P V, Varghese Punalur, Charutha, Jayachandran V, Lal, Sreelal, Sreenandanan, Pradeep Puthoor, Tensing Joseph, Rachana, Sabitha, Jubeena, Mohanan Nedumangad, Ajit Kumar G, Robert Lopez, Kanayi Kunhiraman, Prasannakumar, Shibu Chand, Sunil Vallarpadam, Abhilashdas, Jyothilal, Venu Thekkemadam, Sunil Kovalam, Anu Renci Francis and Kattoor Narayana Pillai are expected to take part in restoration work.