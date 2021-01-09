Second dry run for Covid-19 jab held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health authorities in the state on Friday wrapped up the second dry run in 46 centres covering all districts, as part of the exercise to assess the preparedness before the actual distribution of the Covid vaccine.

The dry run was held from 9am to 11am in district hospitals, private hospitals, and rural and urban health centres. “The state has noteworthy experience in conducting vaccination programmes. So we are prepared for the distribution of the Covid vaccine as and when it comes,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja.

According to her, maximum number of centres have been readied for storing the vaccine. The dry run in each centre had the participation of 25 health workers. A total of 3,54,897 people have registered for receiving the vaccine. It includes 1,67,751 in government sector and 1,87,146 in private sector. Besides, 1,344 staff of ‘108’ ambulance services and 570 employees with the Vayomithram project of Social Justice Mission are being registered.