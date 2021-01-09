78-year-old woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Thiruvananthapuram residence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 78-year-old woman was found dead in her residence at Thiruvallam in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram under suspicious circumstances on Friday evening.

The deceased, Jaan Beevi, was a resident of Vandithadam.

The Thiruvallam police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to police, Jaan Beevi was found unconscious by the housemaid around 4 pm on Friday.

At that time, Beevi was home alone. Beevi's son, who is a senior employee at the Secretariat, usually comes home at night.

When the maid reached the house, she saw Beevi asleep on her bed. Upon being unable to wake her up, the maid informed a neighbour and it was later confirmed that she had died.

However, the helper's suspicion was raised after Beevi's gold bangles went missing.

The police have begun a probe and inquest proceedings have been completed.

"We began a probe as her bangels were missing. Prima facie, there were no traces of any struggle. However, we are waiting for the autopsy report and will investigate it further based on the findings," said V Sajikumar, Thiruvallam CI.