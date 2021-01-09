STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arteria to be extended to other areas

Published: 09th January 2021 06:33 AM

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurating third phase of Arteria

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arteria, the successful roadside gallery project launched in 2015 as part of beautification of the capital, will be extended to other parts of the capital. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, while inaugurating the third phase of modernisation work of Arteria here on Friday, directed the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) to prepare a special detailed project report for extending the project to more places in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Initially, various paintings were drawn on the walls of government offices and institutions in the heart of the city at Palayam, PMG, Vellayambalam etc that received widespread appreciation. As part of extending the project, the paintings will be drawn on the compound wall of Central Stadium, walls of AG’s Office, co-operative bank at Overbridge, Museum, Star Bungalow, Canara bank at Statue junction, SMV school, St Joseph’s school, Palayam underpass, MGM school at NH-66 bypass, Titanium and Kerala Disaster Management Authority office. 

“The support from the residents was key to the success of Arteria which has created an opportunity for the residents and commuters to see the paintings of artists without going to an art gallery. The creative works are simple and they could communicate easily with the common man,” he said. Arteria was a new experience not just for the public but the artistes who participated which included Kanayi Kunhiraman, B D Dethan and Kattoor Narayana Pillai.

