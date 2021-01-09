STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Artists to restore their faded wall paintings

But over the years, harsh weather partially or completely destroyed these works of art. Now, the same artists have once again come together to restore the paintings.

Published: 09th January 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

About 25 artists have come together to restore the paintings on the walls which was done under the Arteria programme, a joint initiative of the District Tourism promotion Council and department of Tou

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six years ago, a few artists painted some walls of the city in hues of red, yellow, green and blue — frames that throw light on the history of the Travancore dynasty and popular attractions in the city — under the Arteria programme, a joint initiative of the District Tourism Promotion Council and Department of Tourism. But over the years, harsh weather partially or completely destroyed these works of art. Now, the same artists have once again come together to restore the paintings.

According to Ajith Kumar G, curator of Arteria, the renovation is being done as part of the third phase of the project. “Some of the works have started to fade and the plaster on the walls is peeling off. The aim of the programme is to restore the paintings which have been partially or completely damaged over these years due various reasons such as weather or vandalism,” he says.

The renovation works are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 12.5 lakh. Walls around the University stadium, Chandrasekharan Nair stadium, Mascot Hotel, corporation and museum were turned into canvases. Twenty-five artists, including Kanayi Kunhiraman, B D Dathan, Chandran T V, Robert Lopez, Prasannakumar, Tensing Joseph, Mohanan Nedumangadu, Sunil Kovalam, Sreelal K S, Jubeena, Nandan P V, Rachana, Sunil Vallarpadam were part of the project which was done in two phases in 2015 and 2016. The third phase of the work was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at LMS Junction on Friday. 

“This time, a few of the artists will be overseeing the restoration works while others will be working directly on their artworks to bring it back to its original form,” said Ajith. However, he highlights that the most challenging part is matching the colour from original paintings done years ago. “The works done on the boundary walls of Kanakakunnu Palace need complete restoration since these have been badly damaged,” said the curator.

While artist Dathan’s works are celebration of art, Kattoor Narayana Pillai’s works portray the cultural richness of the soil on the walls. “Two of my works have been displayed as part of the project. One is at the boundary wall of Kanakakunnu Palace, exploring the history of the Travancore dynasty and the other is at University Stadium which speaks about the architectural marvels of the city,” said Sreelal, an artist who is directly restoring his work. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp