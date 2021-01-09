CPI sees favourable climate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI observed that the political situation post local body election is favourable to the Left Front. The party state executive that met here the other day observed that the front was able to increase its vote share by five per cent compared to the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

“The state leadership after preliminary review has decided to complete district-level reviews by January and February. The BJP has got a slight increase in vote share due to BDJS votes. It couldn’t improve its performance in Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, but was able to make gains in Palakkad and Thrissur,” said party sources.