Devaswom Tribunal on the cards in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will set up a Devaswom Tribunal to reclaim the alienated land of Devaswom Boards, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his Policy Address. The government also plans to move a Bill to achieve this.

The government implemented reservation based on economic criteria by earmarking 10 per cent of the posts to the economically backward among the forward communities in Devaswom Board appointments.

The chief minister’s Public Adalat programme with active participation of the public has been a remarkable success, the governor said. The adalats chaired by collectors are held regularly in all districts. Until mid-November 2020, 140 adalats were held. A total of 6,659 complaints were received and 5,299 of them were resolved. In all, 1.63 lakh title deeds were issued since the government came to power.