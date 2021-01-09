Honour for fishers who rescued whale shark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest department and Wildlife Trust of India felicitated John Martin and Joy Anjelos of Kannanthura, Shangumugham for rescuing a whale shark that was caught in their net by accident on Friday.

The organisations rewarded them with a cash award of Rs 10,000 each at a function held at forest department headquarters. An appreciation letter and shield was also presented.

“Only humans who are concerned about other humans as well as animals can do such virtuous actions,” said P K Kesavan, principal chief conservator of forests. Surendra Kumar, chief wildlife warden, and D K Verma, principal chief conservator of forests attended the function. The fishermen accidentally caught the whale shark, an endangered animal, on the first week of December.