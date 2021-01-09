STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SFI retains Kerala varsity union, senate

Anila Raj, first-year MCom student of TKMM College, Nangiarkulangara, was elected the chairperson of the university union.

Published: 09th January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI stranglehold on the Kerala University Union and the senate continued, with the pro-CPM outfit coasting to victory in majority of seats in elections held on Friday. And the fact that SFI candidates were elected unopposed in most of the seats underlined the outfit’s clear domination.

Anila Raj, first-year MCom student of TKMM College, Nangiarkulangara, was elected the chairperson of the university union.  Aiysha Babu, second-year BA Philosophy student of Kollam SN College, and T K Drisya Mol, first-year MSc Physics student of NSS College, Pandalam and P V Sruthy, BEd student of Iqbal Training College, Peringammala, are the vice-chairpersons. 

Nakul Jayachandran, a first-year BA student of Government Sanskrit college, Thiruvananthapuram, is the general secretary. Aravind Raj of Bishop Moore college, Mavelikkara, and Mohammed Rafeek of St Cyril’s college, Adoor, were elected joint secretaries.  The SFI also secured 14 out of the 15 seats in the executive committee and swept all five seats in the accounts committee. Besides, it won a landslide in the university senate winning nine out of 10 seats and 10 out of 10 seats in the students’ council.

The AISF, of CPI, which contested alone this time, got just one seat in the senate in the form of Rahul S Pochayil of Law Academy. The KSU won two seats -- one in executive committee and in senate -- Naidu and Joel of Law Academy.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in front of Kerala University office after KSU activists staged a blockade demanding action against SFI workers who allegedly manhandled a few voters who favoured KSU. According to the KSU activists, SFI had resorted to goondaism in the election and assaulted several KSU workers. However, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Twelve KSU activists were taken into custody and a case was registered

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp