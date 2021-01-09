SFI retains Kerala varsity union, senate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI stranglehold on the Kerala University Union and the senate continued, with the pro-CPM outfit coasting to victory in majority of seats in elections held on Friday. And the fact that SFI candidates were elected unopposed in most of the seats underlined the outfit’s clear domination.

Anila Raj, first-year MCom student of TKMM College, Nangiarkulangara, was elected the chairperson of the university union. Aiysha Babu, second-year BA Philosophy student of Kollam SN College, and T K Drisya Mol, first-year MSc Physics student of NSS College, Pandalam and P V Sruthy, BEd student of Iqbal Training College, Peringammala, are the vice-chairpersons.

Nakul Jayachandran, a first-year BA student of Government Sanskrit college, Thiruvananthapuram, is the general secretary. Aravind Raj of Bishop Moore college, Mavelikkara, and Mohammed Rafeek of St Cyril’s college, Adoor, were elected joint secretaries. The SFI also secured 14 out of the 15 seats in the executive committee and swept all five seats in the accounts committee. Besides, it won a landslide in the university senate winning nine out of 10 seats and 10 out of 10 seats in the students’ council.

The AISF, of CPI, which contested alone this time, got just one seat in the senate in the form of Rahul S Pochayil of Law Academy. The KSU won two seats -- one in executive committee and in senate -- Naidu and Joel of Law Academy.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in front of Kerala University office after KSU activists staged a blockade demanding action against SFI workers who allegedly manhandled a few voters who favoured KSU. According to the KSU activists, SFI had resorted to goondaism in the election and assaulted several KSU workers. However, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Twelve KSU activists were taken into custody and a case was registered