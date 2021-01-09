Vizhinjam breakwater construction gathers pace

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing construction of 3.1-km-long breakwater, which is a major part of the Vizhinjam International container terminal, has gathered momentum. More trucks ferrying rocks from various quarries in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kanyakumari districts have started reaching the site. Though Adani ports, tasked with the execution of the seaport, are trying their best to commission the project by the end of this year, the project is likely to be authorised only next year due to the uncertainties over the approval of rock mining from the quarries.

The inauguration of a completed 220 KV substation and port switch yard complex is likely to be held this month while the inauguration of gate complex will be held in February. The construction of berth has also been completed. The breakwater is the critical component of the port as the ships, including mother vessels, could anchor at the sea inside the breakwater. Over 50 lakh tonnes of rocks are required for its construction. Sources close to the ports department said the deposition of rocks just crossed 710 metres and the works are progressing at a fast pace.

The project had faced a setback due to the unavailability of rocks and shortage of labourers owing to the pandemic. However, nearly 700 workers returned to work last week which helped in achieving the desired pace. Right now, the rocks are being mobilised from six quarries. Though Adani ports had approached the government for taking granite from 17 quarries, they received approval from only six quarries so far.

According to Jayakumar, chief executive officer of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, the port operator needs a regular supply of granite for the breakwater construction and hence the works would be in full throttle only if the rocks are available from all the quarries regularly. “Right now, the construction has picked up pace. However, we need the required supply of granite as well. Hence, Adani ports are also weighing options of depositing rocks through sea.

As part of it, one barge has already reached the port. Mostly, the granite sources from quarries will be transported from Muthalapozhi port to Vizhinjam and it will take place very soon”, Jayakumar said.

He also added that the remaining works are going on without any hurdles. The Ockhi cyclone that lashed the shore in 2017 had caused severe damage and the effect was so huge that the rebuilding process itself took more time. Though the ports operation building was opened in September 2020, a one-month strike called by the local fishermen raising various demands stalled the construction. However, the work resumed and has gathered momentum.