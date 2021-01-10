78-yr-old woman found dead in house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 78-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her house at Thiruvallam near here on Friday evening. The deceased is Jaan Beevi, a resident of Vandithadam. The Thiruvallam police have registered a case and launched a probe as the gold bangles of Jaan Beevi were found missing from her body.

According to police, Jaan Beevi was found lying unconscious on the bed by the housemaid when she came to the house around 4pm on Friday. Beevi was alone at the house at that time as her son, a senior employee at Secretariat, used to reach home only at night. Though the maid tried to wake her up, there was no response.

“We began a probe as her bangles were missing. Prima facie, there is no trace of any struggle. However, we are waiting for the autopsy to be completed”, said V Sajikumar, Thiruvallam CI.