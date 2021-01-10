Chennithala seeks action against Udma MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought registering of criminal case against CPM Udma MLA K Kunhiraman for threatening K M Sreekumar, a professor of Kerala Agricultural University, Kasaragod, who was the presiding officer when he tried to stop bogus voting as presiding officer in a booth at Alakkode village near Bekal.

Seeking a probe into the incident, Chennithala maintained that the complaint raised by the presiding officer is a serious one.Chennithala alleged that there have been widespread complaints of bogus voting against CPM in its strongholds. He said the norm being practised by the CPM is that they would chase away the polling agents of the rival parties and then cast their bogus votes. Chennithala maintained that this is equivalent to capturing polling booths.

“The issue highlighted by Prof Sreekumar cannot be seen lightly as it is the responsible presiding officer who has highlighted the serious issue. He has also claimed that due to threat to his life, he was forced to allow bogus voting which is a grievous issue. The Election Commission should take stringent action against those responsible”, said Chennithala.