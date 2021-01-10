Youth held for rape attempt 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police have arrested a 25-year-old on charges of attempting to rape a woman after barging into her residence. The arrested is Anish, a resident of Jubilee Nagar, Adimalathura.

According to the police, Anish is one among the ten-member team who allegedly barged into the residence of the victim. The incident took place on February 2, 2020, when the accused and team reached the home of the victim at Adimalathura with weapons.

Though the police rushed to the spot following the phone call of the victim, the team managed to escape from the place. Earlier, the police had arrested two persons, Alosyus and Xavier.