18-year-old arrested for girl’s suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police have arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the suicide of a 15-year-old girl at Kamukinkode near Neyyattinkara.

Accused Jomon, hailing from Kodangavila, was reportedly in a relationship with the girl for the past one year.

On Saturday, the police registered an abetment of suicide case against the youth based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s relatives.

Officers said the girl resorted to the extreme step after she had a heated argument with the accused at her residence.

After he left, the girl hanged herself. Her body was found by her sister early on Friday. A probe is on and based on the findings further action will be taken.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.