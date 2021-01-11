Six-laning of NH66 to Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border likely in April

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long wait is over. In a much-needed relief for commuters, the six-laning of 29-km NH66 stretch extending up to Kadampattukonam on Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram border from Kazhakootam is likely to begin on April.

As part of the first step, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will float a tender to select the contractor in February first week itself.

According to NHAI, 80 percent of land acquisition has been completed and NHAI is taking steps to speed up the acquisition proceedings within two months. The stretch will be developed as per the standards of Indian Road Congress and will be constructed on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) model.

P Pradeep, NHAI project manager, told TNIE steps have been taken to start the construction of six-laning from April.

“As of now, 80 per cent of land acquisition has been completed. Right now, there is a stay order against the acquisition near Attingal. Since the Thirupalkadal temple is located close to the new alignment, the property owners secured a stay order against the move. However, the acquisition proceedings are going on a fast pace in the remaining area in the district. We expect the land take over to be completed in two months. By that time, we will select the contractor and the work could begin in April”, he said.

The 3(D) notification for the acquisition was issued recently. The 3(A) notification was issued to announce the plan to acquire around 93 hectares in January last year. As per the agreement with MoRTH, the 526-km national highway stretch from Thalappady to Kazhakoottam will be widened in 45 metres. However, it will be divided into 13 stretches, including the 29-kilometre Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam stretch.

The remaining stretches are 39-km Thalapady-Chengala stretch, 37km Chengala-Neeleshwaram ROB, 40-km Perole-Thalipparamba stretch, 36-km Thalipparamba-Muzhappilangadu stretch, 39km Azhiyur-Vengalam stretch, 53-km Ramanattukara-Kuttuppuram stretch, 24-km Kuttippuram-Kappirikkad stretch, 89-km Kappirikkadu-Edappally stretch, 38 km Thuravoor-Paravoor stretch, 38-km Paravoor-Kottankulangara stretch, 32-km Kottankulangara-Kollam bypass stretch and 32-km Kollam bypass stretch and 32-km Kollam bypass-Kadampattukonam stretch.The tenders have already been invited for 32-km Kottankulangara-Kollam bypass stretch and 32-km Kollam bypass stretch and 32-km Kollam bypass-Kadampattukonam stretch.

