Kerala could save 4,100 million units of power over last five years: Mani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state power department is an elated lot after winning the National Energy Conservation Award for the fifth consecutive year. A jubilant Power Minister M M Mani informed here that as per data provided by his department before the national energy conservation award committee, various institutions in the state had saved 4,100 million units over the last five years.

While congratulating various stakeholders, including Energy Management Centre, KSEB, ANERT and Electrical Inspectorate, on the model work being rendered by them for producing power, Mani informed that they are also into energy conservation.“The aim of government is to enhance solar power projects so as to increase energy conservation. Also, small-scale energy projects will be protected thereby helping to increase power generation.

During last year alone, 581 million units were saved,” the minister said. The filament bulb-free project recently launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is paving way for LED bulb revolution. LED bulbs will be distributed for consumers who have registered on the KSEB website this month itself.