Mermaid-helicopter row: Kanayi, minister fail to reach consensus

The meeting ended with a suggestion to continue discussions in the coming days with regard to the removal of the helicopter. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The discussion between sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, over the placing of a helicopter near his famed mermaid sculpture at Shankhumukham, ended in a stalemate on Monday.

The meeting was arranged in the wake of protests that erupted following a TNIE report about Kanayi’s objection to installation of helicopter that would eating into the natural canvas of the public art. Kanayi said if the helicopter cannot be removed, the government should move the sculpture.

The minister met the sculptor at the exact location in an attempt to reach a decision acceptable to both sides. While Kanayi stood firm the helicopter had to be removed, others were pushing for a compromise. The meeting ended with a suggestion to continue discussions in the coming days with regard to the removal of the helicopter. 

“If they have an objection to removing the helicopter, they can remove the sculpture. I have offered to do another related work on the pedestal. However, they didn’t seem amenable to that suggestion. I stand by my decision and will protest till the helicopter is removed.”

