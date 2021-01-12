STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘More funds required for sterilisation drives’

Three years ago, the state government had roped in Kudumbashree Mission for carrying out sterilisation drives in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three years ago, the state government had roped in Kudumbashree Mission for carrying out sterilisation drives in Thiruvananthapuram. There are currently eight Kudumbashree units helping local bodies across the district to conduct the drives. However, this decision hadn’t gone down well with animal welfare organisations as they believe Kudumbashree is incapable. Kudumbashree has appointed nine veterinary surgeons to facilitate the ABC programme. 

Currently, the state government is paying Rs 2,100 per dog for sterilisation. A senior official of district Kudumbashree Mission said that the local bodies should earmark more funds for sterilisation drives. The official said that the units are handling drives better than veterinary hospitals. 

“From the earmarked fund, the veterinary surgeon gets Rs 400.  The rest is for the Kudumbashree members and for purchasing feed and medicine for the captured dogs. The units are facing a slew of challenges as there is resistance from the public. Authorities aren’t creating a pool of hospitals for sterilisation drives,” said the official. Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal and Varkala are some of the places where public resistance is an issue.

In-charge of ABC
Total number of Kudumbashree units carrying out sterilisation drives: 8 
Total number of members in each unit: 5 to 6 including a veterinary doctor
Number of veterinary surgeons empanelled by the District Kudumbashree Mission to facilitate the ABC programme: 9 
Total number of sterilisation done by Kudumbashree in the past 3 years: 20,000 dogs
The amount granted by the state government for sterilising per dog: 2100

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sterilisation
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp