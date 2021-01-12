‘More funds required for sterilisation drives’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three years ago, the state government had roped in Kudumbashree Mission for carrying out sterilisation drives in Thiruvananthapuram. There are currently eight Kudumbashree units helping local bodies across the district to conduct the drives. However, this decision hadn’t gone down well with animal welfare organisations as they believe Kudumbashree is incapable. Kudumbashree has appointed nine veterinary surgeons to facilitate the ABC programme.

Currently, the state government is paying Rs 2,100 per dog for sterilisation. A senior official of district Kudumbashree Mission said that the local bodies should earmark more funds for sterilisation drives. The official said that the units are handling drives better than veterinary hospitals.

“From the earmarked fund, the veterinary surgeon gets Rs 400. The rest is for the Kudumbashree members and for purchasing feed and medicine for the captured dogs. The units are facing a slew of challenges as there is resistance from the public. Authorities aren’t creating a pool of hospitals for sterilisation drives,” said the official. Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal and Varkala are some of the places where public resistance is an issue.

In-charge of ABC

Total number of Kudumbashree units carrying out sterilisation drives: 8

Total number of members in each unit: 5 to 6 including a veterinary doctor

Number of veterinary surgeons empanelled by the District Kudumbashree Mission to facilitate the ABC programme: 9

Total number of sterilisation done by Kudumbashree in the past 3 years: 20,000 dogs

The amount granted by the state government for sterilising per dog: 2100