Standing committees elected in Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The various standing committees in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat were elected on Monday. The finance standing committee will be led by district panchayat vice-president Shylaja Beegum. Sheela Kumari (Venjaramoodu), K V Sreekanth (Karakulam), C K Valsalakumar (Kanjiramkulam) and Sophie Thomas (Palode) are the members.

The development standing committee members are Sunitha S (Anad), Geetha Nazeer (Chemmaruthi), K Venugopalan Nair (Mudakkal), R Subhash (Chirayinkeezhu) and Sasidharan Nair (Vellanad). The public works standing committee has M Mini (Aryanad), Binsha B Ashraf (Kallara), V Priyadarshini (Manamboor), M Jaleel (Murukkumpuzha) and Vinod (Balaramapuram) as members.

The health standing committee consists of V R Salooja (Parassala), Bhagath Rufus (Venganoor), Baby Sudha (Navayikkulam), Radhika V (Poovachal) and R K Ansajitha Russel (Vellarada), while the welfare standing committee members are Surya S Prem (Maryapuram), Radhakrishnan Nair B (Pallichal), Unaisa Ansari (Kaniyapuram), V S Binu (Kunnathukal) and Girikrishnan (Kilimanoor).