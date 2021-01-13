STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital district all set for vaccination drive

The state government is all set to launch phase I of Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday which would cover around 3.3 lakh healthcare workers across Kerala.

vaccine, covid-19

For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government is all set to launch phase I of Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday which would cover around 3.3 lakh healthcare workers across Kerala. As per the registered list, there are approximately 55,000 health workers eligible for the first phase in Thiruvananthapuram district. According to district health authorities, preparations have been completed in all 11 vaccination centres in the capital. On day one, the authorities are expecting to vaccinate around 1,100 healthcare workers. 

District Medical Officer K S Shinu told TNIE that the vaccines would arrive in the district by Wednesday evening. “The district will be getting 1.34 lakhs vaccine vails. The vaccines would be stored in the regional warehouse here, which will also be housing vails allotted for other districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. They would be transported to other districts and centres the day after tomorrow,” said Shinu.  According to officials there will be no spot registration and beneficiaries would be intimated through SMS. 

“We will check the identity of those arriving at the booth. Their temperature would be screened and the beneficiary will have to stay at the centre for at least 30 minutes after the vaccine is administered. We will be closely monitoring them. If they show signs of allergic reactions, they will be immediately taken to the nearby hospital. Ambulances would be stationed at centres,” said the official. However, the district health authorities are clueless on how the drive would continue after the launch. “We are yet to get directions on the vaccination drive would be after the launch,” Shinu added. 

Along with 27 private hospitals, the drive will be held in 108 public healthcare institutions across the state. Each vaccination centre would have three rooms and five vaccination officers. “We have facilities to screen Adverse Effects Following Vaccination (AEFV). A doctor would be available to monitor beneficiaries. Those having severe symptoms would be referred to the nearest hospital,” said an official of the DMO.  The plan is to administer vaccine doses for 12 people per hour. 

Vaccination centres in Thiruvananthapuram
Sree Gokulam MCH and Research Foundation
Nedumangadu District Hospital
Parassala Taluk Hospital 
Vithura Taluk Hospital 
Manamboor CHC 
District Ayurveda Hosptial, Varkala 
Thycaud Women and Children Hospital 
KIMS Hospital 
NIMS Medicity 
Poozhanad PHC
Pangappara PHC

