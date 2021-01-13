STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Repeal farm laws, Chandy urges Centre

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has urged the Centre to shed its false pride and repeal the three farm laws.

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has urged the Centre to shed its false pride and repeal the three farm laws. He was responding to the Supreme Court order staying the implementation of farm laws and formation of a panel to hold talks with the striking farmers. Chandy said that farmers should not be dragged before the apex court by forming an expert committee unilaterally which is in fact agreeing to the farm laws brought in by the Centre. He said that the expert committee should have members who are acceptable to farmers. “The Congress will stand firm with the farmers,” he said.

