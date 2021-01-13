Thalolam project gets Rs 5 crore boost

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thalolam project, implemented by the Kerala Social Security Mission to provide free treatment to children born with serious illnesses from financially backward families, has got a boost with the Finance department allocating `5.29 crore fund.

The project involves identifying children below 18 years with the disease and meet their treatment cost through 18 speciality hospitals in the state. There is no restriction on the amount being spent for further treatment. Health Minister K K Shailaja said 16,167 children have benefited from the project during this government. Children suffering from renal diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cerebral palsy, brittle bone disease,etc are covered under the project.