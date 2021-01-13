TKM bags top ranks in architecture in KU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, has once again secured top ranks in the BArch degree examinations of the Kerala University. Akhila Beena Asokan of the college secured the first rank in the university.

The third rank was shared by Mehjuba Shamsudheen and Parvathy Murukesan. Elvin Anna Jojy and Midhun George secured the fourth and fifth ranks respectively. Besides, TKM has the highest pass percentage of 72.1 per cent in the university.

This is the last batch (2015-2020) of architecture in the University of Kerala. The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has taken over architecture admissions since 2016.