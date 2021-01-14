STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In Anayara, toys come alive

He adds that it was a gamble to start the shop in 2012 and many discouraged his decision.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Anil J Babu with the toys to be repaired at his shop ‘Toy King’ at Anayara. He has been running the shop for the past eight years| BP Deepu

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Electronic toys are mostly abandoned when they become defective. However, in Anayara, residents rush to ‘Toy King’ shop to fix their electronic toys. Run by Pettah native Anil J Babu, the toy shop is the only place with facilities to repair electronic figures and return them as good as new. Despite having zero training in electronics, Anil has been successfully running the shop for the past eight years. 

“I’ve worked as a technician in a toy shop years ago,” says Anil, who has a diploma in plumbing from Government ITI, Chackai. “I used to take up minor repair work of electronic equipment in the firms I worked for. Fortunately, I’ve succeeded in rectifying defects,” quips Anil.

He adds that it was a gamble to start the shop in 2012 and many discouraged his decision. “Toy repair is a field that none choses to work in then. I struggled enormously in the first three years. I had to work simultaneously as a bus conductor too,” he says. Soon, his fortunes changed and Anil established his business. Now, he receives more than 30 repair jobs per month. 

“Though I work on all kinds of electronic toys, I prefer large toys as the spare parts are easily available. Work duration also depends on the same factor. Batteries usually arrive from China. It takes around four weeks to replace batteries and three days to repair electronic boards,” says Anil. 

Interestingly, most of Anil’s customers are elderly people. “Their pension is mostly used to buy toys for their grandchildren,” he says. Anil has a request to those who give away their toys to scrap dealers. “Though toys have a good market, there are many families who can’t afford to buy electronic toys. Those who plan to dispose of toys can bring the same to my shop. I’ll inform families who may need them,” he says. 

Anil manages the shop all by himself. Though the lockdown halted regular business, he is back on track. His living conditions have improved ever since the shop’s success. “We will only succeed if we dare to take risks,” he adds. His wife Deepakala is a nurse. His elder son Neeraj is a second-year medical student and younger son Niranj is a Class XII student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp