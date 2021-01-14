STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nishagandhi open-air auditorium to continue screening movies till Feb

KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun said that the screening will continue till February end.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kids watching a movie at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium during a recent screening organised by the KSFDC | Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though theatres have reopened, KSFDC (Kerala State Film Development Corporation) has decided to continue screening movies at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium. The plan is to screen shows every evening for two months.

KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun said that the screening will continue till February end. “It has been nearly a year since theatres were shut following the pandemic outbreak and we aren’t certain if families would be willing to revisit them now. Covid still exists. Therefore we have decided to screen movies at the open air auditorium,” said Shaji. 

“We need to create a safe environment for children who are stuck at their homes. For long, Kanakakunnu has been a place where families chill out during evenings and watch movies. Several animated movies like ‘The Lion King’ deserve a big screen experience. We will be bringing such movies to Nishagandhi,” said Shaji. He said that the Tourism Department has waived the rent of the auditorium. 

“Normally they collect Rs 1 lakh as rent. But this initiative is being launched to reorient the public to a normal life.  We plan to screen movies until school examinations in March,” he said. He said that the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation will be opening a food kiosk near Nishagandhi. According to KSFDC, the government granted permission to screen movies only a few weeks ago and the first screening was held on January 10.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp