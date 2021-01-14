Nishagandhi open-air auditorium to continue screening movies till Feb

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though theatres have reopened, KSFDC (Kerala State Film Development Corporation) has decided to continue screening movies at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium. The plan is to screen shows every evening for two months.

KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun said that the screening will continue till February end. “It has been nearly a year since theatres were shut following the pandemic outbreak and we aren’t certain if families would be willing to revisit them now. Covid still exists. Therefore we have decided to screen movies at the open air auditorium,” said Shaji.

“We need to create a safe environment for children who are stuck at their homes. For long, Kanakakunnu has been a place where families chill out during evenings and watch movies. Several animated movies like ‘The Lion King’ deserve a big screen experience. We will be bringing such movies to Nishagandhi,” said Shaji. He said that the Tourism Department has waived the rent of the auditorium.

“Normally they collect Rs 1 lakh as rent. But this initiative is being launched to reorient the public to a normal life. We plan to screen movies until school examinations in March,” he said. He said that the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation will be opening a food kiosk near Nishagandhi. According to KSFDC, the government granted permission to screen movies only a few weeks ago and the first screening was held on January 10.