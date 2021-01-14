STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod to enhance security at Secretariat

Govt to bring in new access control system to regulate footfall of employees and visitors 

Published: 14th January 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of the Kerala Secretariat is used for representational purposes

A photo of the Kerala Secretariat is used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of increasing security in the Secretariat, the government has decided to implement a new access control system to regulate the footfall of employees and visitors.The cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the new system, which will be implemented by Keltron with technical assistance from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).  It will be implemented keeping in mind the convenience of differently-abled individuals as well.

KMRL will provide its expertise free of cost. In view of the incidents of security breaches at the Secretariat last November, the government had brought the building under the cover of the State Industrial Security Force (SISF). Various additional measures were also implemented as part of an integrated security plan for the administrative headquarters.

The government had also formed a secretariat security committee, comprising the chief secretary as chairman, the secretaries of general administration, finance and home departments, the state police chief, city police commissioner and the SISF commandant. 

As per the decision, the Secretariat security wing will be under the direct command of the SISF commandant. Vehicle parking in the Secretariat and on its premises will be made more scientific and secure.

Comments

