Tree falls on autorickshaw, driver dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An autorickshaw driver was fatally injured, while two passengers had a close shave as a tree fell on the moving vehicle owing to heavy rain near Varkala on Wednesday noon. Vishnu, 27, of Kayikkara is the deceased. The incident happened near Marakkadamukku by 1 pm. The jack fruit tree that stood near the road fell over the autorickshaw crushing the driver to death.

The tree fell over the front portion of the vehicle killing the driver instantly. Meanwhile, the passengers escaped unhurt. The body was taken to Varkala Taluk Hospital. Following the accident, traffic movement along the road was obstructed for a few hours.