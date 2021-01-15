Budget to shower promises: Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the LDF government’s last budget presentation, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac’s budget will be a downpour of promises when the state is going through a lean phase.

He alleged that more than the “economic frigidness” caused by the pandemic, the state’s debt burden skyrocketed to Rs 3 lakh crore from Rs 1.50 lakh crore because of the state government’s actions. Mullappally said the state requires Rs 80,000 crore for paying pension, salary and interests.

Apart from this, the state has to find funds for development projects and social welfare schemes. The irony is that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) does not have adequate funds.

The chief minister and finance minister are more concerned about taking loans on higher interest rates, he said. “The finance minister is like a prodigal son who is keen on exterminating the state’s funds,” he said.

During the last four-and-a-half years, the unemployment rate has reached an all-time high, much more than the national average.”

If 6.1 per cent is the national average unemployment rate, it is 11.4 per cent in Kerala.”

