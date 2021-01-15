STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Budget to shower promises: Mullappally

Apart from this, the state has to find funds for development projects and social welfare schemes.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the LDF government’s last budget presentation, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran claimed that Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac’s budget will be a downpour of  promises when the state is going through a lean phase.

He alleged that more than the “economic frigidness” caused by the pandemic, the state’s debt burden skyrocketed to Rs 3 lakh crore from Rs 1.50 lakh crore because of the state government’s actions. Mullappally said the state requires Rs 80,000 crore for paying pension, salary and interests.

Apart from this, the state has to find funds for development projects and social welfare schemes. The irony is that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) does not have adequate funds.

The chief minister and finance minister are more concerned about taking loans on higher interest rates, he said. “The finance minister is like a prodigal son who is keen on exterminating the state’s funds,” he said.

During the last four-and-a-half years, the unemployment rate has reached an all-time high, much more than the national average.” 

If 6.1 per cent is the national average unemployment rate, it is 11.4 per cent in Kerala.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran Kerala budget
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp