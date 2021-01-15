STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District records 295 fresh Covid positive cases

As many as 295 people tested positive for Covid on Thursday along while 296 persons recovered from the illness.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:46 AM

Covid vaccine doses meant for Kollam being shifted from Thiruvananthapuram Regional Vaccine Centre to a cold box facility vehicle on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 295 people tested positive for Covid on Thursday along while 296 persons recovered from the illness. There are 3,546 active Covid cases in the district. Three Covid deaths were also reported here taking the total tally to 693 which continues to be  highest in the state, despite the number of active cases coming down over time. 

As many as 1,184 people are newly under Covid observation in the district on the day taking the total number of people under observation to 19,960. Among them, 57 people are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 203 people got infected through local transmission among whom one is a health worker.

