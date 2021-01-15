Puttingal tragedy: Dept orders probe against DySP

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Home Department has ordered an oral inquiry against DySP M S Santosh for dereliction of duty that was one of the reasons that led to Puttingal fireworks mishap, which killed more than 100 people. The action was recommended on the basis of the findings of Justice P S Gopithan Commission that probed the incident, which had occurred in 2016.

Putting the blame squarely on Santosh for allowing the fireworks display to take place, the department order said he was duty bound to see that all instructions given by the district police chief to the festival organising committee were complied with. The officer also did not ensure that the temple committee had obtained licence and failed to ensure compliance with the instructions regarding the conduct of display. Santosh was then working as an assistant commissioner of police in Kollam district.

“The ACP was present on the temple premises on April 9, 2016 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and there is no evidence on record to show that he inquired about the licence from the festival organisers and demanded its production before commencing the programme,” the order read.The order said the ACP should have given necessary instructions to the circle inspector and sub-inspector as to what should be done if the temple committee proceeded with the display without producing the certificate.

There is also no evidence on record to show that the ACP took any efforts to inspect and verify the safety arrangements made for the display. “After he left the premises, he did not make a single inquiry with the circle inspector,” the order added. The report said the government has decided to take disciplinary action for his inaction.