Up to govt to take a call on Neyyattinkara land dispute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the Neyyattinkara land dispute case, which had claimed the lives of a man and his wife, it is now up to the government to take a call on the property’s status. The revenue report submitted by District Collector Navjot Khosa includes details of land ownership documents in the past 30 years and the change in law regarding the sale of such property during the period.

“The question is whether the sale of the land is valid or not. Since it is pattayam land, whether or not its sale is valid will depend on which government order(GO) the government chooses to follow. GOs had been issued in 1988 and 1997. If one goes by the first GO, the sale is valid, but it’s invalid under the second one,” said the collector.

Earlier, it was reported that the district collector had recommended a probe into the pokkuvaravau(land mutation) details of the disputed property in the revenue report. However, Khosa denied it. According to the land mutation records available with Vasantha, who claims ownership of the land, she had completed the land mutation after the case with the original land owner was settled.

However, wife of the original pattayam holder had earlier denied the existence of such a case before the investigation team saying that they have not filed any such case. According to earlier reports, the collector had sought an inquiry into the issue. Rural SP B Asokan said that they have not received any such intimation. “These factors will be investigated by the current investigation team as it is,” he said.