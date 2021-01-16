11 centres in Capital ready for vaccination on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid vaccination will begin at 11 centres in the district on Saturday. All facilities have been set up in vaccination centres, including webcasting.Sree Gokulam Medical College, Nedumangad district hospital, taluk hospitals in Parassala and Vithura, Manamboor Community Health Centre, District Ayurveda Hospital, Varkala, Women and Childcare Hospital, Thycaud, KIMS hospital, NIMS Medicity, and primary health centres in Poozhanad and Pangappara are the vaccination centres.

In Parassala taluk hospital, one of the centres, a two- way communication facility has also been set up. Each centre will have a waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. The first officer in charge will check the identity of the person while another official will verify it using the Co-WIN application. A third official will give the post immunisation kit while the fifth will be in charge of observation.

The vaccine will be given by a vaccinator officer.Each person will be given 0.5 ml of Covishield. A second dose needs to be taken after 28 days. On the first day, 100 people will be vaccinated in one centre. The registered people will get SMS notifications about their centre where they should show up.

NIMS Medicity a vaccination centre

T’Puram: NIMS Medicity is one among the 11 centres chosen for the Covid vaccination launch in the district on Saturday. The vaccination drive in the hospital will be led by a trained team led by its vaccination nodal officer Dr Manju Thampi.