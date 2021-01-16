Capital-friendly budget

Shainu Mohan By

The neglect faced by the capital city from the part of the government has been a talking point for a while now. But, with this year’s budget, the state seems to have given a real push to developmental activities in the district. The budget has allocated `100 crore for the Capital City Development Company that aims to develop the growth corridor which will revolutionise the landscape of Thiruvananthapuram.The project proposes the construction of a 78km six-lane road from Vizhinjam to Navayikulam, which runs along the eastern side of the city.

The plan is to set up massive network knowledge hubs, industrial parks, amusement centres and townships in 10,000 acres of land, on either side of the road. The government is expecting an investment of `25,000 crores and is hoping to generate 2.5 lakh direct job opportunities A senior official associated with the CRDP said that it is a very positive development for the capital. “This is the first time a government is coming up with such an announcement. Instead of going for land acquisition, it has given the public the opportunity to sell their property voluntarily.

CRDP will purchase the land in the proposed region at market price from all those who are willing to sell. We will pay them in cash or as a land bond. Those who are unwilling to sell their land can become shareholders in the Land Pooling Scheme. We will give them a portion of the surrendered land. The price of the plot will multiply four times in ten years,” said the official.

The official added that the area identified for the project is underdeveloped. “Many land owners have approached us expressing willingness to hand over their land. Now, the project has officially taken off and the government has announced a reverse tender by inviting interested parties to voluntarily surrender their land. This is a very big push,” said the official.

Advantages of the project

Spur economic development

Create more job opportunities

Increase the economic output of Kerala

Support the region’s growing population

Reduce travel time, distance and congestion