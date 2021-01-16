District records 301 new Covid cases, 321 recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 301 people tested positive for Covid on Friday, while 321 recovered. Among the new patients, 189 contracted the virus through local transmission. Nine health workers also tested positive on the day. Five persons also succumbed to the infection on Friday. The district currently has 3,527 active cases. As many as 1,690 people are newly placed under observation in the district, taking the total number of people under isolation to 19,960.