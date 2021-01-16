STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heart Day essay competition held

Published: 16th January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of the competition pose for a photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of three city schools were adjudged winners of the top three prizes in the essay writing competition held by Indian Section of International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences(IACS) in association with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology  for school children as part of the promotion of heart health among children programme. 

Adithya Kishore of Loyola School won the first prize and  Ganga Ajith of Manacaud Girls High school got the second prize while Aditya Krishnan from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, bagged the third prize.  

The competition  open to students in Classes  IX to XII was held  on the occasion of World Heart Day 2020. The theme of the essay was ‘Matters of the Heart’ The six best essays will be featured in the academy newsletter Matters of the Heart.

