Heart Day essay competition held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of three city schools were adjudged winners of the top three prizes in the essay writing competition held by Indian Section of International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences(IACS) in association with the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology for school children as part of the promotion of heart health among children programme.

Adithya Kishore of Loyola School won the first prize and Ganga Ajith of Manacaud Girls High school got the second prize while Aditya Krishnan from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, bagged the third prize.

The competition open to students in Classes IX to XII was held on the occasion of World Heart Day 2020. The theme of the essay was ‘Matters of the Heart’ The six best essays will be featured in the academy newsletter Matters of the Heart.