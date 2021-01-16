Heritage project gets Rs 250 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget has allocated a whopping `250 crore for the Thiruvananthapuram Heritage Project, which aims to conserve the unique heritage of the capital town. As part of phase I, the authorities are planning to give a facelift to the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and around 40 other heritage structures in the capital.

As many as 21 heritage structures in the 14 km stretch between East Fort and Enjakkal have also been included in the project.

The first phase will be carried out in four stages across the district.The project has been drafted by Mumbai-based architectural firm AbhaNarainLambah Associates, which is into conservation of several historical sites across India.