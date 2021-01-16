STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raja Ravi Varma memorial artists’ square at Kilimanoor

Construction of an artists’ square with international standards  near Kilimanoor private bus stand is one of the primary proposals of the 2021-22 budget.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Construction of an artists’ square with international standards  near Kilimanoor private bus stand is one of the primary proposals of the 2021-22 budget. It will be built in memory of Raja Ravi Varma .The project will be implemented under the supervision of the Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy. According to Nemom Pushparaj, chairman of Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy, the artists square at Kilimanoor will provide a facility for artists to stay and work on their artworks. 

Apart from this, the facility will also include a graphic design space for artists to explore digital compositions.  Currently, there are a few artists’ spaces under the Kilimanoor Palace Trust where exhibitions and remembrance day of Raja Ravi Varma are being held every year. 

However, there is no such working space or studio for artists. With the construction of the artists’ square, the artists will not only be able to display their artworks but also get a space to work on their sculptures and digital paintings. “However, a budget for the construction of the artists’ square at Kilimanoor is yet to be allotted,” said Nemom Pushparaj.

