Rs 20 crore for WFN projects in IT sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s final budget presented here on Friday has given much thrust to the IT sector which is struggling for revival in the post- pandemic world. A budgetary allocation of `22 crore has been earmarked for the overall development of Technopark, the first IT park in the state.Sasi Pilacheri Meethal, chief executive officer, Technopark, said that the budget has addressed the needs of the IT sector very well.

He added that the state has risen up to the situation and is focusing on setting up Work From Near facilities. “In the last budget, the sector received very little resources. This time, it is a reasonable allocation considering the current situation. We will be utilising the allocation for improving the existing infrastructure facilities at Technopark,” said Sasi.

The state government has earmarked `20 crore for setting up work near home facilities. In the budget speech, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that at least 5,000-sq-ft building facility will be made available at block or municipality level and the proposal is to convert these spaces into work stations using the fund earmarked for this.

In the speech, the minister pointed out that despite the pandemic, eight companies providing employment to around 2,000 IT professionals at Technopark are start-ups. The construction of Taurus Downtown is progressing in Technocity. “Some spaces have been surrendered or downsized but the demand for occupancy inside Technopark hasn’t declined,” Sasi added. He said that Technopark phase III development is progressing fast. “Investors are developing the property and the Park has no direct investment there,” he added.