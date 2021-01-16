STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tree Walk opposes axing of 150-year-old mango tree

The collective pointed out that the Raj Bhavan campus is one of the green lungs within the capital city. 

Published: 16th January 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mango trees, Mangoes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tree Walk, a citizens’ collective, has come out strongly against the plan to axe a 150-year-old tree inside the Raj Bhavan campus, and has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urging him to do away with the plan. The collective pointed out that the Raj Bhavan campus is one of the green lungs within the capital city. 

The over-a-century-old mango tree, located behind the B type residential quarters, was identified by the Garden Supervisor and PWD authorities owing to its alleged dangerous position. A petition signed by around 100 nature lovers in the collective has been submitted to various authorities concerned.

In the petition, the collective states the fact that a fully-grown mango tree absorbs close to 15,000kg of carbon from the atmosphere in its lifetime – making it one of the best species to bring down the ill effects of climate change. The health of a tree can be assessed only by a scientific study carried out by the likes of Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur, the petition said. Tree Walk urged the authorities to reconsider the decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp