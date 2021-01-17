Man held for hacking dog

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have nabbed a 42-year-old man for hacking a dog at Vizhinjam. The dog, which has been looked after by a group of traders at Chappath near Vizhinjam, suffered serious injuries in the attack and its condition is critical. The accused is Shibu, a native of Kottukal.

According to police, the incident took place on January 7 afternoon when the dog was sitting in front of a shop. The accused came to the spot on a motorcycle and he hacked the dog using a country sword and sped away. However, the incident was shot in a mobile phone and it was widely circulated on social media. The arrest was made based on the complaint filed by ‘People for Animals’, an animal friendly organisation.