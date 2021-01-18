STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
71-year-old, son held for abusing girls

The police said the  kids aged 11 and seven were subjected to sexual abuse at Raj’s place when they came to visit him. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vellarada police have arrested a 71-year-old man and his son under the Pocso Act for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls. Balaraj and his son Raj, 45,  hailing from Kudayal, were arrested for abusing the girls who were relatives of Raj’s wife. The police said the  kids aged 11 and seven were subjected to sexual abuse at Raj’s place when they came to visit him. 

“Balaraj was abhorred by people for his acts. He used to touch children inappropriately and there were several such instances. Now only, we got to know of his actions. But none of those people approached the police as they resolved the issue among themselves,” said Rajathilakam, Vellarada Sub-Inspector. The ordeal endured by the siblings came to light when the kids revealed it to teachers during their online class. The teacher passed it on to Childline who  alerted the police. As the culprits came to know about the police case, they went underground. Balaraj and Raj were arrested from different places, police said. 

