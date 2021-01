By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five people were injured after a group of anti-social elements unleashed violence at Anchuthengu here late on Saturday.

Kiran Joseph and Jithin Joseph, who run a textile shop, and their employee Daniel, were the first to be attacked. The gang reached the spot around 7.30pm and attacked the trio. They hurled a crude bomb outside the shop to scare people away. Later they hacked two teenagers – Akash and Arun – who were near a juice shop.