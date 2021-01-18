STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz to take part in 3-day global conference

The ‘Kerala Looks Ahead’ (KLA) Conference and Consultation to be held on February 1 to 3 will look for suggestions to achieve a paradigm shift in the state’s progress

Published: 18th January 2021 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Economist Joseph Stiglitz (File|Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exploring ways to boost its development by rewiring the economy, Kerala is hosting a global conference next month to further enhance and modernise nine key sectors by seeking advice from international experts amid a changed world order and a new normal.

The ‘Kerala Looks Ahead’ (KLA) Conference and Consultation to be held on February 1 to 3 will look for suggestions to achieve a paradigm shift in the state’s progress in the coming years, laying stress on the economic policy’s twin aspects -- build on the historic achievements in welfare and invigorate growth and development through technology.

Nobel laureate and economist Professor Joseph Stiglitz and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist with World Health Organisation (WHO), are among those who will address the meet at the inaugural session on February 1. 

