Hike in hepatitis B, C cases worry jail dept

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At a time when the state capital is struggling to contain Covid-19 cases and is planning for a mass vaccination drive, the rise in hepatitis B and C cases at the district jails are posing fresh challenges for the health department. As part of a screening drive carried out by the district medical office, several cases of Hepatitis B and C were detected in various jails in the district

With the pandemic threat looming large and the state gearing up for vaccination, the health department has its plate full as such. But the recent rise in Hepatitis B and C cases at district jails is causing concern. According to reports, the prevalence of hepatitis B and C at the prisons was found to be 4 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. A total of 57 Hepatitis B cases and 18 Hepatitis C cases were recorded from various jails in the district.

The district health authorities have launched an elaborate study on the viral load in each patient so as to plan further interventions. Hepatitis B and C spread typically through blood or body fluids and the jail authorities have started interventions in jails to control the possible spread. The most number of cases were reported from the central prison. Authorities have stepped up surveillance at the facilities. .

S Santhosh, DIG of prisons, said that this is the first time the department is conducting such a screening drive, covering all prisoners in the state. “We took such a step in the wake of the pandemic threat. Around 6,000 prisoners were screened as part of the drive across the jails in the state and we detected only very negligible number cases which is a huge relief. We have isolated the hepatitis-positive inmates. Also, we will be sharing the full medical report to the prisoners who would get released from jails,” said S Santhosh.

However, the prison department is not planning to give hepatitis B vaccination to prisoners. “Many inmates don’t have their vaccination history with them. Hence, it is not possible to vaccinate every prisoner. We may carry out similar screening drives at regular intervals to keep track of the infection,” said Santhosh.

A senior official of the District Medical Office (DMO), said that further investigation is being carried out to detect the viral load of each patient. “There is dedicated funding for hepatitis screening and medical care for prisoners. Hepatitis is riskier as it is infectious. We need to know their viral load so as to provide necessary treatment, as the intensity varies from person to person,” said the official.

The official said that the cooperation of prisoners is very important to contain the infection. “The disease does not easily transmit. Infection happens when a person comes in close contact with the hepatitis positive patient as the disease is transmitted through sexual contact, blood or bodily fluids,” said the official.

Hepatitis B cases were detected in six out of the seven jails where the screening was held . The maximum number of cases were detected at Central Jail, where as many as 33 cases of hepatitis B cases were reported.

According to reports, most of the hepatitis B positive patients were above 40 years of age and 49 % of the inmates who tested hepatitis C positive were under 40. Hepatitis C cases were found in three out of eight jails and the maximum number of cases was found at Central Prison, which reported 10 out of the 18 cases.

Surveillance units in place

The District Medical Office (DMO) had deployed two district surveillance units consisting one junior health inspector and two lab technicians to carry out the screening programme at eight jails in the district between November and December. According to the district health authorities, it is going to be a tough task as the majority of the inmates are under trial or are remand prisoners

State to step up prisoners healthcare

As part of its effort to step-up healthcare for prisoners in the state, the Prison Department is considering the application of tele-medicine facilities. The report submitted by the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission appointed by the government recommended reforms in the existing healthcare rules for prisoners. According to sources, an average of 40 prisoners die in Kerala every year. An official of the department said the proposal is being considered by the state government and meetings have been lined up in the coming days to take a final call on the matter.

“We can definitely explore tele-medicine facilities for prisoners. Now, we take the inmates to the hospital only when their health deteriorates. It is a huge task to transport them, especially inmates with mental illnesses. We need more resources and special vehicles to transport them to hospital. If we introduce tele-medicine, routine consultations can be arranged without any hindrance. We faced a lot of issues during the pandemic due to unavailability of medical facilities,” said the official.