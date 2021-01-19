‘Punargeham’ for families in coastal areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department is going forward with the Punargeham rehabilitation project to fulfil the dream of 423 families living in the coastal areas. The project aims to rehabilitate fishermen families living within 50 m of the tidal area by providing them with houses. The construction of 134 rehabilitated houses is progressing rapidly, 15 families have already been provided their own houses and the construction of 274 units will begin soon in the district.

The main beneficiaries of the project are the families in the coastal areas of Anchuthengu, Valiyathura, Chirayinkeezhu, and Poovar, which are prone to high tide. under the rehabilitation scheme. The government has spent `25 cr for the project in the district so far. The fund for the project comes from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and the budget allocation of the fisheries department.