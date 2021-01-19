STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Smart system installed to combat mosquito menace

 The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) is installing the Smart Mosquito Density System across the city under the the Smart City Project of the city corporation.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) is installing the Smart Mosquito Density System across the city under the the Smart City Project of the city corporation. This will help in preventing vector-borne diseases and alerting the corporation health wing and other authorities concerned regarding the density, location and the type of mosquito population in an area. As a result, immediate steps can be taken to eradicate it. The system will be installed by the end of this month.

The system is being installed at 25 locations identified by the city corporation in consultation with the health department that recently conducted a survey on the areas that are more prone to vector-borne diseases. “Many vector-borne diseases such as dengue are posing fresh challenges to the health wing and local bodies. The system will help the health wing to conduct selective fumigation of the areas based on the density and type of mosquito population instead of blind fumigation,” said a corporation official.

The total cost of the project is `50 lakh and each sensor unit— GSM (Global System for Mobile-based)— unit costs `2 lakh. “These systems have been deployed in many other cities such as Hyderabad and have proved to be effective in identifying mosquito breeding grounds and hotspots thereby providing the authorities with the necessary information to prevent and eradicate vector-borne diseases,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, SCTL.

The official added that the system comprises smart mosquito sensors which are connected to the dashboard set up in the Integrated Command and Control Centre at the corporation. “The sensors will help detect mosquito-breeding grounds which will include markets, hospitals and water bodies. Some of the places identified include Putharikandam and Sree Chitra Thirunal Park,” said Sanoop.The Smart Mosquito Density System will operate autonomously and use state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The facility will also be available on smartphones and web applications for further information.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mosquito Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp