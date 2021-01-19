Veliyam’s wife passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M P Suneethi Amma, wife of former CPI state secretary, the late Veliyam Bhargavan, passed away here. She was 89. A former prominent activist of Mahila Sangham, Suneethi teacher, as she was affectionately called, had served as headmistress of Kannur Munderi GHSS, Ambalamukku GHS and Kottarakkara GHS. She retired as head of Pre-Primary Teachers’ Training Institute.

Suneethi teacher was a major inspiration for her husband’s brand of idealistic politics, besides working alongside Veliyam in helping strengthen the party. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran paid rich tributes to the deceased comrade.

According to him, Suneethi teacher was a prominent Mahila Sangham activist who had played a stellar role in strengthening the party. CPI control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran, party central secretariat member Binoy Viswam and a host of other leaders offered their condolences.